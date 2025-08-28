TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye ready to facilitate Ukraine-Russia high-level talks, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy
Erdogan has emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the Ukraine war ends with a lasting peace.
Türkiye ready to facilitate Ukraine-Russia high-level talks, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy
Erdogan Zelenskyy / AA Archive
August 28, 2025

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents discussed bilateral relations, the Ukraine-Russia peace process, and regional and global issues over a phone call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ankara is closely monitoring the contacts in Alaska and Washington, according to a statement released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

The call was made hours after a Russian attack on Kiev, which killed at least 14 civilians, including children, hitting residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, drawing sharp condemnation from EU leaders and Western allies.

Erdogan “emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace,” the statement said.

He also “underlined that a fair solution to the Ukraine-Russia war is possible, stressing the need to strengthen negotiations between the two sides, and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to do its utmost to facilitate high-level contacts that would pave the way for peace.”

Recommended

He also noted that with the establishment of peace, Türkiye will continue to contribute to Ukraine’s security.

Erdogan also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day during the call, said the directorate.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria