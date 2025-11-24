The torch-lighting ceremony next week for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be relocated from the ancient stadium in Greece's Olympia to an indoor hall at a nearby museum due to bad weather, organisers said on Sunday.

The area in the western Peloponnese has seen consecutive days of heavy rain, with more on the way ahead of Wednesday's ceremony, forcing organisers to change their plans.

"Due to expected bad weather conditions... the torch-lighting ceremony for the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics will be moved to the interior of the Olympic museum," Greece's Olympic Committee, in charge of the event, said in a statement.

Organisers will use a backup flame, lit during one of the many rehearsals, to light the flame on the day.

It is not the first time that the weather has affected the torch-lighting ceremony or its dress rehearsal but it is the first time in decades that the event itself has been moved to an indoor location.