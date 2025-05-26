Port Sudan was never meant to be a frontline. For two years, the coastal city had stood apart from Sudan’s raging civil war — a rare refuge, an administrative hub, and the last functioning gateway to the outside world. That illusion shattered in May.

In a stunning escalation , the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a wave of drone strikes on the city earlier this month, hitting its port, fuel depots, and the only international airport.



For Port Sudan’s civilians, the consequences have been immediate and brutal. Power outages have left hospitals scrambling, families without refrigeration or communication, and entire neighbourhoods in darkness.

Aid workers report rising panic, as basic services collapse and fuel shortages paralyse transportation. These drone strikes are laying siege to civilian life.

The attacks earlier this month killed at least 17 civilians, including nine who suffocated from toxic fumes, triggered widespread panic, displaced more than 550 households, and severely disrupted humanitarian operations.



Meanwhile, humanitarian support must be ramped up. The UN and aid agencies, already stretched, will need emergency plans to keep aid flowing to support 30 million Sudanese in need — mainly in Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Northern states, and Al Gezira, and the hundreds of thousands more displaced to Port Sudan and its surroundings.



For the first time, Sudan’s eastern shore has become a battleground with the RSF deliberately dismantling what keeps the state functioning: energy hubs, transit points, and humanitarian routes.

Having lost ground in Khartoum and central regions, the RSF is now fighting from a distance. Its new weapon of choice: drones that can strike hundreds of kilometres away, crippling Sudan’s energy systems, supply chains, and humanitarian corridors without a single soldier on the ground. Their strategic calculus is clear: avoid direct confrontation with superior army forces, and instead choke the arteries that keep the state alive.



The RSF’s drone campaign is more than a tactical shift, it’s a strategy of remote disruption aimed at undermining a state it has been unable to occupy. By outsourcing destruction to machines, the RSF avoids costly ground battles while sowing fear, paralysis, and chaos in areas it no longer controls.



Among the sites hit was the Flamingo Naval Base, the country’s main navy installation north of the port, targeted by suicide drones in a brazen attack. Sudan’s only functioning airport was also damaged, grounding flights and disrupting vital aid logistics. Perhaps most devastating was the strike on the city’s power station, which plunged Port Sudan into darkness.

Hospitals scrambled to stay operational on dwindling fuel reserves, while residents in other army-held regions have already resorted to drawing water directly from the Nile or the sea due to pump failures.

These attacks are not merely military manoeuvres, they amount to economic and humanitarian sabotage.