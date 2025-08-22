A Japanese city will urge all smartphone users to limit screen time to two hours a day outside work or school under a proposed ordinance that includes no penalties.

The limit – which will be recommended for all residents in central Japan's Toyoake City – will not be binding and there will be no penalties incurred for higher usage, according to the draft ordinance.

Cure for mental issues

The proposal aims "to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues... including sleep problems," mayor Masafumi Koki said in a statement on Friday.

The draft urges primary school pupils to avoid smartphones after 9:00 pm, and secondary school pupils and older are advised not to use them after 10:00 pm.

The move prompted an online backlash, with many calling the plan unrealistic.

"I understand their intention, but the two-hour limit is impossible," one user wrote on social media platform X.

"In two hours, I cannot even read a book or watch a film (on my smartphone)," wrote another.

Others said smartphone use should be a decision for families to make themselves.