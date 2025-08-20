WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army launches 'new stage' of genocide to occupy Gaza City
Plan envisions forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, encircling city, storming residential districts.
Israeli tanks and armored vehicles mobilize at Gaza border as attacks continue / AA
August 20, 2025

The Israeli army has said it had launched a "new phase" of its ongoing aggression to reoccupy Gaza City, escalating its genocide on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We have begun preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City. Our forces are now holding the outskirts of Gaza City," military spokesman Effie Defrin told a press conference.

He said the military has moved into the second phase of its ground invasion, code-named Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

"Hamas today is not the same Hamas that existed before the operation," Defrin claimed.

According to him, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered 60,000 new call-up notices to reservists and extended 20,000 current service orders to sustain the expansion.

Defrin also said Israel has 75 percent "operational control" of Gaza.

Forced displacement

On August 8, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s War Cabinet approved a plan to gradually reoccupy the enclave, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan calls for forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and carrying out ground raids into residential districts.

On August 11, Israel launched a wide assault on Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood.

Witnesses described homes being blown up with explosive-laden robots, artillery fire, indiscriminate shooting, and mass displacement of residents.

Israel’s genocide

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

The enclave has been devastated by months of bombardment, with widespread forced starvation warnings from UN-backed experts.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The carnage in Gaza City marks a turning point in the genocide, with Israeli officials openly describing a long-term reoccupation plan despite mounting international condemnation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
