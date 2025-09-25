United Nations: Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas has addressed the UN General Assembly (UNGA) by video after the United States barred Abbas and his senior aides from traveling to New York, even as push for the two-state solution gathers steam at the United Nations.
The 89-year-old president addressed the UNGA on Thursday, slamming Israel's genocide in Gaza and expansion of illegal settlements in occupied West Bank, three days after France and Saudi Arabia hosted a special summit in which a group of Western nations recognised the State of Palestine.
"It's a war crime and crime against humanity. It will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscience as a horrific tragedy of the 20 and 21st centuries," Abbas told the world leaders.
Abbas said that in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, "the capital of Palestine, the extremist Israeli government continues its illegal settlement expansion and is developing policies for new settlements."
He said the E1 project announced by Israel would split the West Bank in two and further occupy East Jerusalem, "undermining the two-state solution."
Abbas also rejected and deplored "Greater Israel" which involves expanding into neighbouring states. He also condemned Israel's attacks on Qatar, calling it "grave and blatant violation of international law" and seeking "decisive intervention" against such attacks in future.
'Flag of Palestine will fly in our skies'
Abbas informed world leaders that "settler terrorism" is increasing with official Israeli support in the occupied West Bank.
He added that Israel's attacks have not spared religious sites of Muslims and Christians, stating that "it clearly violates international law and historic status."
Abbas expressed gratitude and appreciation to all the countries that have recently recognised the State of Palestine and those that intend to recognise it soon.
"Our people will not forget this noble position."
Abbas thanked France, UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra and Denmark for their recognition.
"We urge all the states that have not done so yet to recognise the state of Palestine. We call on supporting Palestine obtaining full membership in the United Nations," he stated.
He stated that Palestine recognised Israel's right to exist in 1988 and 1993, "and we continue to recognise this right."
He urged Tel Aviv and its ally, the US, not to impede recognition efforts and the two-state solution.
The Palestinian leader concluded his speech by pledging that "the flag of Palestine will fly in our skies". He added that Palestinians will continue to reside in their homeland and will not move out, drawing loud applause from the diplomats at the UNGA assembly hall.
Twice US denied visas to Palestinian leaders
The US has twice denied Palestine's request to address the UNGA in person by withholding visas.
These denials effectively barred physical participation of the Palestinian leaders, prompting UNGA workarounds.
In 1988, after the US denied Yasser Arafat a visa, prompting the UN to shift the meeting to Geneva so he could address the UNGA on Palestine. This marked the sole instance of a UNGA session being relocated for this specific reason.
On August 29, the Trump administration announced it was denying and revoking visas for Palestinian President Abbas and approximately 80 to 90 Palestinian Authority and Palestinian Liberation Organization officials ahead of the UNGA session.
Subsequently, on September 19, the UNGA overwhelmingly passed a resolution (145-5, 6 abstentions) enabling Abbas to present a pre-recorded statement, played in the General Assembly Hall during the debate on Thursday.
The resolution noted regret over the US decision, citing breaches of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement regarding unimpeded access for UN representatives.