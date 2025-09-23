United Nations — A delegate from a Middle Eastern country told TRT World outside the main building of the United Nations, "It took genocide in Gaza to spur many European countries to make this landmark move. Though belated, it is a welcome step."

The delegate, flanked by several colleagues, was referring to the two-state solution summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on Monday at the UN's main Assembly Hall, where hundreds of diplomats offered a standing ovation and applause to France and a number of other Western countries for defying Israel and recognising the State of Palestine.

Alongside co-host France, Belgium, Andorra, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco announced the recognition of Palestine's sovereignty at the summit, formally known as the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

However, Israel and its ally the US both chose to boycott the summit, calling it a "circus" and "performative".

"We have gathered here because the time has come," President Emmanuel Macron said at the summit convened to revive the long-delayed two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"It falls on us, this responsibility, to do everything in our power to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," Macron added.

"Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine," he announced as diplomats cheered in agreement.

The Palestinian Authority and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hailed France's "historic and courageous" decision, while diplomats gave Macron a standing ovation.

Abbas, addressing the summit via video after US denied him visa, stated the Palestinian people aspire to "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

He thanked Saudi Arabia, France, and the UK for spurring recognitions of Palestine, urging remaining UN members to follow suit. He also pledged elections in 2026.

Erdogan, Al Saud urge more nations to recognise Palestine