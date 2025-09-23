BIZTECH
2 min read
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
SpaceX Falcon 9 set to carry three satellites to monitor the sun and protect GPS, power grids and astronauts, according to reports.
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
“It is extremely urgent for us to actually understand what our sun is doing for us,” NASA official says. / Photo: AP
September 23, 2025

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US are set to launch a joint mission on Wednesday to study the sun and bolster protections for Earth against disruptive solar storms that can derail technology and power systems, according to reports.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center carrying three spacecraft designed to track solar activity and its effects on Earth, according to ABC.

“It is extremely urgent for us to actually understand what our sun is doing for us,” NASA science chief Nicky Fox told ABC News. She said NASA will focus on astronaut safety while NOAA leads forecast services for civilian use.

The payload includes NOAA’s SWFO-L1, the agency’s first observatory fully dedicated to space-weather monitoring, NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, which will study Earth’s outermost atmospheric layer, and the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, or IMAP, which will measure solar particles and map the heliospheric boundary that helps shield the solar system from interstellar radiation.

Recommended

All three will operate near the sun-facing L1 point, about 1 million miles from Earth, providing a continuous view of solar conditions.

Fox said space weather can degrade GPS accuracy and affect aviation, energy grids, mining and precision agriculture, likening solar-storm tracking to hurricane forecasting. “All three satellites together … show how the sun influences not only Earth but the whole solar system,” she said.

RelatedTRT World - NASA removes reference to 'first woman, person of colour' in Moon landing mission

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year