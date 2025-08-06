TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
Turkish defence firm reports 11.3% year-on-year revenue growth to $1.32 billion in January–June period, while R&D spending jumps 42% to $572 million.
Aselsan signs a record $1.3B in export contracts in the first half of the year
During the first half of the year, new contracts totalled $2.8 billion, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year. / AA
August 6, 2025

Turkish defence giant Aselsan announced Tuesday that it signed direct and indirect export contracts worth $1.3 billion in the first six months of the year, continuing its export-oriented growth strategy with "determination."

During the first six months of 2025, revenue rose to 53.7 billion Turkish liras ($1.32 billion), up 11.3% year-on-year, "driven by ongoing deliveries in areas such as air defence, electro-optics, radar, avionics, electronic warfare, security and weapon systems."

During the first half of the year, new contracts totalled $2.8 billion, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, while backlog orders expanded by 30%, leveling up to $16 billion.

With a real increase of 15% compared to the same period of the previous year, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) generated from operations reached $319.7 million with a margin of 25%, and the Book-to-Bill ratio was recorded at two, positioning the company above the industry average.

In the first half of 2025, by climbing 42% compared to the previous year, the company’s research and development (R&D) expenditures reached $572 million during the reporting period, while expenditures on infrastructure investment grew by 100%, doubling the same period of last year by reaching up to $104 million.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol, evaluating the financial results of the first six months of 2025, said that with the Aselsan NEXT program the firm launched in 2024, it had gained strong financial momentum.

Recommended

"Our second-quarter results once again confirmed that we maintained this momentum in the first half of 2025," Akyol said.

"We can highlight three key factors behind this success: first, focusing on high-tech products and rapid product launches; second, efficiency improvements; and third, localisation efforts," he noted.

Noting that Aselsan's market capitalisation exceeded $21 billion, Akyol said this development represents a concrete indication of the firm's investors’ confidence in the company and their belief in its long-term potential.

"We will continue to progress with the same determination in the second half of the year. We will maintain our R&D and investments, particularly increasing our serial production capacity in critical areas such as air defence, radar, smart ammunition, guidance systems and electro-optics. With our export-oriented growth strategy, we will expand into new markets," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria