US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine is now positioned to win back all of its territory currently occupied by Russia, marking a major departure from his earlier stance on the war.

After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy behind closed doors on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said that Russia’s economic weakness had changed the balance.

"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added: "With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this war started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years."

Calling Russia a "paper tiger," Trump suggested Kiev might even regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act," he wrote.

"In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them."

Zelenskyy welcomes remarks

Zelenskyy said Trump’s post marked a "big shift" in US policy.