The Israeli army on Wednesday killed Palestinian international runner Allam Al Amour after shooting him as he tried to get aid in the city of Khan Younis in Gaza.

Family members told Anadolu Al Amour “was martyred by Israeli army gunfire near what are known as American aid centres.”

Al Amour had won the bronze medal at the West Asia Clubs Athletics Championship in the youth category, hosted in Doha in March 2023, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian runner secured bronze in the 3,000-metre race in the tournament's first edition, which featured 250 athletes representing 12 clubs from West Asian federations.

The news about Al Amour comes just weeks after famous Palestinian national team footballer Suleiman al Obaid was killed in an Israeli strike under similar circumstances, while waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged enclave.