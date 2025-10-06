Scientists Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell of the United States and Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance", the award-giving body has said.

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example, for cancer and autoimmune diseases," the prize-awarding body said in a statement on Monday.

The winners for medicine are selected by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute medical university and receive a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million), as well as a gold medal presented by Sweden's king.

The Nobel Prizes were established through the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite and a wealthy businessman.

They have been awarded since 1901 for outstanding contributions in science, literature, and peace, with interruptions mainly during the World Wars.

The economics prize was added later and is funded by Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank.

Winners are selected by expert committees from various institutions.

All prizes are awarded in Stockholm, except for the Peace Prize, which is presented in Oslo — a possible legacy of the political union between Sweden and Norway during Nobel’s lifetime.