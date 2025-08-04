BIZTECH
US threatens to 'substantially' raise tariffs on India over Russian oil trade
The statement follows Trump’s earlier threats of penalties against New Delhi over its continued energy and defence ties with Moscow. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will substantially raise tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," he added.

He did not elaborate on what the tariff would be.

The statement follows Trump’s earlier threats of penalties against New Delhi over its continued energy and defence ties with Moscow.

Trade with Russia

Russian oil last year accounted for 35 percent to 40 percent of India’s total oil imports.

India has not officially responded to Trump’s latest remarks.

Trump last week said he would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods imported from India and added that the world's fifth-largest economy would also face an unspecified penalty, but gave no details.

Over the weekend, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite US President Trump's threats.

The sources did not wish to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
