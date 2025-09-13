WAR ON GAZA
Over 6,000 civilians displaced by Israeli bombardment of Gaza City in one day: official
Israeli army bombs homes, residential towers, schools, and tents in Gaza City, leaving thousands homeless.
The Israeli army escalated bombardment of Gaza City since early on Saturday. / AA
September 13, 2025

More than 6,000 civilians have been displaced by Israeli air strikes on Gaza City on Saturday, as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive to occupy the city, Civil Defence in Gaza has said.

“More than 6,000 civilians have been left homeless after their homes were targeted today,” spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

The Israeli army escalated bombardment of Gaza City since early on Saturday, targeting homes, residential towers and three schools belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Basal said the attacks on homes were staged without prior warning, leading to the death of dozens of civilians.

“Residents of Gaza City are now living in extremely difficult conditions under the ongoing siege and bombardment,” he said.

The spokesperson warned that more than one million people, including thousands of children, are at risk of dying “as a result of the current Israeli policies.”

Intense Israeli bombing

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, nearly 1.3 million people are living in Gaza City, who are forced by Israel to evacuate towards Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, where 800,000 people live without basic necessities.

Since August 11, the Israeli army has completely destroyed 1,600 towers and residential buildings in Gaza City, in addition to 13,000 tents, causing the displacement of more than 100,000 people, according to the media office.

The vast majority of Gaza City residents are now crowded into the western neighbourhoods of the city, which have witnessed concentrated and intense Israeli bombing since Friday.

The Israeli offensive comes under “Gideon’s Chariots 2,” a ground operation launched September 3 to occupy all of Gaza City.

The push has stirred criticism inside Israel, with critics warning it could endanger the lives of captives still held in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
