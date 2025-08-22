California lawmakers have approved a sweeping redistricting plan designed to boost Democratic seats in Congress, countering Republican efforts in Texas that were pushed by President Donald Trump.
The Democratic-controlled Legislature sent the package of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed them Thursday and called a November 4 special election for voter approval.
If passed, the new map would be in effect for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 House races, before authority reverts to California’s independent redistricting commission.
The extraordinary mid-decade redistricting move mirrors Texas Republicans, who are advancing maps that could secure them five additional House seats.
Democrats in Sacramento say their plan could flip five Republican-held districts while also strengthening several swing seats.
"We don’t want this fight, and we didn’t choose this fight, but with our democracy on the line, we cannot and will not run away from this fight," Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman said as he presented the legislation.
California’s process is more complex than Texas’s because voters created an independent commission through ballot measures in 2008 and 2010.
Changing it requires another statewide vote.
Newsom is expected to wage an aggressive campaign, backed by former president Barack Obama, who called the effort "a smart, measured approach."
Republicans argue Democrats are undermining voter-approved reforms.
"Don’t, for a moment, call it temporary," Assemblyman Carl DeMaio warned.
"You will never give the power back to the people once you seize it."
Republican Assembly leader James Gallagher criticised both parties for engaging in gerrymandering but broke with Trump over his push for redrawing maps nationwide.
"You move forward fighting fire with fire, and what happens? You burn it all down," Gallagher said.
California Republicans lack the votes to block the plan but are preparing to challenge it in court and at the ballot box under Proposition 50. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor who helped create the commission, and Charles Munger Jr., a longtime funder of reform efforts, have vowed to fight the measure.
California, the most populous US state, currently sends 52 representatives to Congress, with 43 Democrats and nine Republicans.
Democrats argue the new maps could expand their majority further, setting up a fierce battle with Trump’s GOP for control of the House in 2026.