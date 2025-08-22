US
2 min read
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP
Governor Newsom signs measure sending partisan map to November ballot as fight with Trump intensifies
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP
California Democrats pass mid-decade redistricting plan to counter Texas GOP / AP
August 22, 2025

California lawmakers have approved a sweeping redistricting plan designed to boost Democratic seats in Congress, countering Republican efforts in Texas that were pushed by President Donald Trump.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature sent the package of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed them Thursday and called a November 4 special election for voter approval.

If passed, the new map would be in effect for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 House races, before authority reverts to California’s independent redistricting commission.

The extraordinary mid-decade redistricting move mirrors Texas Republicans, who are advancing maps that could secure them five additional House seats.

Democrats in Sacramento say their plan could flip five Republican-held districts while also strengthening several swing seats.

"We don’t want this fight, and we didn’t choose this fight, but with our democracy on the line, we cannot and will not run away from this fight," Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman said as he presented the legislation.

California’s process is more complex than Texas’s because voters created an independent commission through ballot measures in 2008 and 2010.

Changing it requires another statewide vote.

Newsom is expected to wage an aggressive campaign, backed by former president Barack Obama, who called the effort "a smart, measured approach."

Recommended

Republicans argue Democrats are undermining voter-approved reforms.

"Don’t, for a moment, call it temporary," Assemblyman Carl DeMaio warned.

"You will never give the power back to the people once you seize it."

Republican Assembly leader James Gallagher criticised both parties for engaging in gerrymandering but broke with Trump over his push for redrawing maps nationwide.

"You move forward fighting fire with fire, and what happens? You burn it all down," Gallagher said.

California Republicans lack the votes to block the plan but are preparing to challenge it in court and at the ballot box under Proposition 50. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor who helped create the commission, and Charles Munger Jr., a longtime funder of reform efforts, have vowed to fight the measure.

California, the most populous US state, currently sends 52 representatives to Congress, with 43 Democrats and nine Republicans.

Democrats argue the new maps could expand their majority further, setting up a fierce battle with Trump’s GOP for control of the House in 2026.

RelatedTRT Global - Texas House approves GOP-backed congressional maps, paving way for 5 more Republican seats
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks