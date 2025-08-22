California lawmakers have approved a sweeping redistricting plan designed to boost Democratic seats in Congress, countering Republican efforts in Texas that were pushed by President Donald Trump.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature sent the package of bills to Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed them Thursday and called a November 4 special election for voter approval.

If passed, the new map would be in effect for the 2026, 2028, and 2030 House races, before authority reverts to California’s independent redistricting commission.

The extraordinary mid-decade redistricting move mirrors Texas Republicans, who are advancing maps that could secure them five additional House seats.

Democrats in Sacramento say their plan could flip five Republican-held districts while also strengthening several swing seats.

"We don’t want this fight, and we didn’t choose this fight, but with our democracy on the line, we cannot and will not run away from this fight," Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman said as he presented the legislation.

California’s process is more complex than Texas’s because voters created an independent commission through ballot measures in 2008 and 2010.

Changing it requires another statewide vote.

Newsom is expected to wage an aggressive campaign, backed by former president Barack Obama, who called the effort "a smart, measured approach."