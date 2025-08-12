Poland has seen more than 550 illegal border crossing attempts from its neighbour Belarus in three days, prompting fear of a fresh migrant crisis , according to local media on Tuesday.

The Polish Border Guard Service said Monday that more than 550 illegal crossing attempts from Belarus were documented between August 9-11 in the country’s eastern Podlaskie region, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

According to officials, the scale and violence in these crossings have increased with migrants throwing projectiles, including Molotov cocktails, at border guards and troops.

Video footage released by the service shows several individuals climbing the 5-metre (16-foot) barrier before being stopped by patrols.