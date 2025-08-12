WORLD
2 min read
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Local reports say migrant attacks are growing increasingly violent, with Poland accusing neighbours Belarus and Russia of orchestrating a migrant crisis to deliberately destabilise both the country and the wider EU.
Poland records over 550 illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus in 72 hours
Migrants stand behind a fence as Polish soldier stands guard on Belarusian-Polish border in the forest near Topilo village, Poland on June 3, 2024. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

Poland has seen more than 550 illegal border crossing attempts from its neighbour Belarus in three days, prompting fear of a fresh migrant crisis, according to local media on Tuesday.

The Polish Border Guard Service said Monday that more than 550 illegal crossing attempts from Belarus were documented between August 9-11 in the country’s eastern Podlaskie region, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported.

According to officials, the scale and violence in these crossings have increased with migrants throwing projectiles, including Molotov cocktails, at border guards and troops.

Video footage released by the service shows several individuals climbing the 5-metre (16-foot) barrier before being stopped by patrols.

"Several times, there were aggressive actions from individuals on the other side of the technical barrier — migrants threw stones and branches at Polish patrols," the Polish Border Guard Service wrote in a post on X.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Poland mulls to suspend asylum right to combat migrant influx from Belarus

Warsaw accuses Belarus and its ally Russia of creating a border crisis to destabilise Poland and the EU, and suggests that since mid-2021, Belarus has been helping migrants from the Middle East and Africa make their way into Poland — and so also into the EU — via the forested and swampy areas of north-eastern Poland.

In July 2024, the Polish parliament passed legislation removing criminal liability from uniformed personnel using firearms on Poland’s eastern border.

This happened after two incidents on the border. In one, a soldier died in June 2024 after being stabbed by a migrant with a knife, and in the other, military police arrested two soldiers for firing warning shots at migrants.

RelatedTRT Global - Belarus accuses Poland of using violent tactics against irregular migrants
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches