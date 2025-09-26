WORLD
Two Syrian soldiers killed in SDF terror attack in Aleppo
Syrian Defence Ministry says SDF has stepped up assaults on civilian and military targets.
Two Syrian soldiers killed in an SDF attack in Aleppo’s countryside, Syria’s Defence Ministry says. [File] / AP
September 26, 2025

Two Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack by the SDF terrorist group in the Deir Hafer area of northern Aleppo countryside, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian Defence Ministry’s Media and Communications Department said in a statement that the SDF has recently targeted villages and towns in eastern Aleppo with shells and rockets, causing casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG terrorist group, which is the Syrian branch of the designated terrorist group PKK.

Türkiye, the US and the EU classify the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The attack is the latest in a series of assaults in northern Syria that Damascus says have been carried out against both civilian and military targets.

The renewed escalation comes as Syria undergoes a political transition following the departure of Bashar al Assad, who fled to Russia in late 2024 after nearly 25 years in power.

Recommended

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement to integrate the SDF into state institutions.

The statement underscored Syria’s territorial integrity and rejected what it called separatist agendas, though attacks such as the one in Deir Hafer continue to strain efforts to stabilise the country.

The Defence Ministry said its forces are "responding firmly" to the SDF’s actions and warned that further aggression would undermine stability efforts in the region.

It also urged international actors not to provide support to groups linked to the PKK.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians in the affected areas and accused the SDF of "exploiting the fragile security situation to impose its separatist agenda."

SOURCE:AA
