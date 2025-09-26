Two Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack by the SDF terrorist group in the Deir Hafer area of northern Aleppo countryside, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Syrian Defence Ministry’s Media and Communications Department said in a statement that the SDF has recently targeted villages and towns in eastern Aleppo with shells and rockets, causing casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG terrorist group, which is the Syrian branch of the designated terrorist group PKK.

Türkiye, the US and the EU classify the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The attack is the latest in a series of assaults in northern Syria that Damascus says have been carried out against both civilian and military targets.

The renewed escalation comes as Syria undergoes a political transition following the departure of Bashar al Assad, who fled to Russia in late 2024 after nearly 25 years in power.