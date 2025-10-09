WORLD
2 min read
Putin admits Russian missiles hit Azerbaijani plane that crashed last year, killing 38
The Russian president says Ukrainian drones were the target of the missiles that unintentionally hit the passenger aircraft.
Putin admits Russian missiles hit Azerbaijani plane that crashed last year, killing 38
Putin cited another factor for the crash as “technical failures” of his country’s air defence system. / Photo: AP
October 9, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s air defences were responsible for shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner in December that killed 38 people in his first admission of blame for the crash.

Putin made the statement at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe on Thursday, where both are attending a summit of the former Soviet nations.

The Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet crashed on December 25, 2024, while on a flight from Baku to Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Azerbaijani authorities said the passenger jet was accidentally hit by fire from Russian air defences. The plane tried to land in western Kazakhstan, where it crashed, killing 38 of 67 people aboard.

Putin has apologised to Aliyev for what he called a “tragic incident” but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility. Aliyev, meanwhile, criticised Moscow for trying to “hush up” the incident.

Putin said that Russia is providing every possible assistance to the investigation into the plane crash, noting it will also provide a legal assessment of the actions of all officials in connection with it.

‘Ukrainian drones were the target’

Recommended

The Russian president also noted that the investigation is nearing completion, going on to link the crash in part to the presence of Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace on the night of the incident.

He cited the second factor for the crash as "technical failures" of his country's air defence system, explaining that the two missiles fired by Moscow at the time did not hit the plane directly but rather exploded several metres from it.

"So the damage occurred, but not primarily from the warheads, but most likely from debris from the missiles themselves," he said.

For his part, Aliyev thanked Putin for personally overseeing the investigation into the crash and expressed that they had "no doubt" that it would resolve everything objectively.

In July, Aliyev said Baku would “apply to international justice” regarding the crash. The Kremlin responded that it would respect Azerbaijan’s decision to seek legal action and “will wait for official verdicts.”

RelatedTRT World - Baku blames Moscow for fatal Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash, seeks justice

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistani troops on alert after deadly Afghanistan border clashes
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM