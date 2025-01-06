Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that coordination between Russia's military and civilian services could have prevented the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight near the Kazakh city of Aktau late last month.

"Had proper measures been taken to close the Russian airspace near the city of Grozny, and had ground services followed all the necessary protocols with proper coordination between the armed forces of Russia and civilian services, this tragedy could have been prevented," Aliyev said in a meeting on Monday with the surviving crew members of the plane crash, as well as the families of the crew members killed, according to an Azerbaijani presidential statement.

Expressing that he does not want to disclose all the materials that are part of the investigation into the crash, Aliyev said that the initial investigation and its results have been reported to him.

In light of the report, Aliyev said he can say with "full certainty" that the responsibility for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in the crash lies with Russia's representatives.

"We demand justice, we demand the punishment of those responsible, and we insist on full transparency and accountability in this matter. Human decency and ethical conduct must prevail," Aliyev further said.

He also said the transfer of the black boxes recovered at the crash site to Brazil underscores their demand for objectivity.

Aliyev further expressed that they would have agreed on the decoding of the black boxes by the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Interstate Aviation Committee if they had seen attempts by the official circles of the Russian Federation to objectively investigate this tragedy from the very beginning."

"When we witnessed attempts to downplay the severity of the case — attributing the incident to mere birds or a gas cylinder explosion — both I and the Azerbaijani public began to seriously question the objectivity of the investigation," he went on to say.