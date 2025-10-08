US President Donald Trump said most workers affected by the government shutdown will get back pay.

"Most of them are going to get back pay," Trump told reporters on Wednesday. "But some of them are being hurt very badly by the Democrats, and they therefore won't qualify."

The US Senate earlier on Wednesday failed to advance funding bills to end a government shutdown for the sixth time.

By a vote of 54-45, the Senate did not invoke cloture on the motion to move forward on the House-passed Republican measure.

Separately, the procedural vote on the Democratic measure fell short in a 47 to 52 party-line vote.

'Intransigence'