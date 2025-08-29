Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has expressed solidarity with Pakistan as the country grapples with severe flooding that has killed hundreds of people.

“As someone who visited Pakistan during the 2010 flood disaster and witnessed the suffering firsthand, I wish a speedy recovery to our brothers and sisters tested once again by a similar tragedy,” Emine Erdogan said in a statement on Friday.

“Back then, Türkiye was among the first countries to extend a helping hand to heal Pakistan's wounds.”

She added that Türkiye continues to stand with the people of Pakistan, offering support through prayers, aid, and humanitarian efforts.