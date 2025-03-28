It was around 3 am on September 30, 2024, when Israeli soldiers stormed the home of 17-year-old Walid Khaled Abdullah Ahmad in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Dragged from his bed in the dead of night, he was one of many Palestinian minors swept up in Israeli military raids and jailed for months.

Nearly six months later, on March 23, Ahmad collapsed and died in the yard of Megiddo Prison, an Israeli facility notorious for rampant torture, abuse, and neglect.

His death, the first confirmed case of a Palestinian child dying in an Israeli prison, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

According to liaison Palestinian Authority officials, who typically relay information from Israeli officials, Ahmad struck his head on a railing before collapsing. He was also reportedly suffering from scabies and amoebic dysentery.



Yet, the official cause of death has not been released, and his body has not been returned to his family.



A prison known for abuse and neglect

What is known, and widely condemned, is the environment in which he died.

Israeli prisons, including Megiddo , detain hundreds of Palestinians — including minors.



As of early 2025, over 300 Palestinian children are estimated to be held in Israeli detention facilities, with dozens reportedly under administrative detention.



These figures fluctuate due to frequent raids and renewals of detention orders, but rights groups have consistently documented a pattern of minors being imprisoned without formal charges or access to due process. The conditions in these prisons are repeatedly criticised by rights organisations.