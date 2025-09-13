WORLD
2 min read
Myanmar military air strike in Rakhine kills and wounds dozens of students
UNICEF condemned the junta's air strike in Rakhine State that killed students and added to the rising pattern of deadly attacks on civilians.
Myanmar military air strike in Rakhine kills and wounds dozens of students
The military government has used air and artillery strikes against civilian areas. / Reuters
September 13, 2025

A Myanmar ethnic minority armed group said on Saturday that a junta air strike killed at least 19 students, including children, in western Rakhine state.

The Arakan Army (AA) is engaged in a fierce fight with Myanmar's ruling military for control of Rakhine, where it has seized swaths of territory in the past year.

The Rakhine conflict is one element of the bloody chaos that has engulfed Myanmar since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a 2021 coup, sparking a widespread armed uprising.

The AA posted a statement on Telegram on Saturday saying the attack on two private high schools in Kyauktaw township happened just after midnight Friday, killing 19 students between the ages of 15 and 21 and wounding 22 more.

"We feel as sad as the victims' families for the death of the innocent students," the statement said.

Recommended

It blamed the junta for the strike, but AFP's calls to the junta spokesman for comment about the incident have not been answered.

In a statement, UNICEF condemned the "brutal attack", which it said "adds to a pattern of increasingly devastating violence in Rakhine State, with children and families paying the ultimate price".

AFP was unable to reach people on the ground around Kyauktaw where internet and phone services are patchy.

The military is struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around Myanmar and it has been regularly accused of using air and artillery strikes to hit civilian communities.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections