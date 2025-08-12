TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye attracts $6.3B in foreign direct investments in H1
Since 2022, the volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) has exceeded $281B in Türkiye, says International Investors Association.
Türkiye attracts $6.3B in foreign direct investments in H1
Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 2024 marked a record-breaking year for Türkiye's exports and economic growth. / Anadolu Agency
August 12, 2025

Türkiye attracted foreign direct investments (FDI) worth $6.3 billion during the first half of the year, the International Investors Association announced on Tuesday.

The amount of FDI in the country rose by 27% year-on-year in the January to June period, the association said in a press release.

In June alone, the volume of the FDI reached $1.6 billion, while exceeding $281 billion since 2022, it noted.

Of the total FDI inflows of $6.3 billion, $3.9 billion was recorded in the form of investment capital.

Recommended

The figures showed that $2.2 billion of the FDI came through debt instruments, while $0.9 billion came through real estate sales to foreigners.

Interest rate cuts and easing inflation are among the factors driving investments.

RelatedTRT Global - 'Legendary month': Türkiye sets all-time export record in July
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties
Israeli attack on Qatar should be a 'wake-up call' for region: Turkish parliament speaker
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria