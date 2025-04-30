WORLD
1 min read
Chinese 'taikonauts' return home after six-month mission in space
The trio conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China's indigenously built orbital facility.
Chinese 'taikonauts' return home after six-month mission in space
Astronaut Song Lingdong waves from a bus during a see-off ceremony before the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission to China's Tiangong space station on October 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 30, 2025

Three Chinese astronauts from the Shenzhou-19 mission safely returned to Earth on Wednesday, after spending six months aboard China's Tiangong space station, state media reported.

Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in the northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to Xinhua News Agency. Their return had been delayed by a day due to adverse weather conditions.

Launched in October, the trio—known locally as taikonauts—conducted a range of scientific experiments and station maintenance during their extended stay aboard China's indigenously built orbital facility.

Recommended

Their mission concluded as the Shenzhou-20 crew successfully took over station operations last week.

The new team, comprising Commander Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, was launched last Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China and will also spend six months aboard the space station.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation