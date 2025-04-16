Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Europe’s energy security is “impossible” to imagine without Baku and neighbouring Georgia, the country’s presidency quoted him as saying.

At a joint press conference on Wednesday with his visiting Georgian counterpart Mikheil Kavelashvili in Baku, Aliyev said Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, including Georgia, through its neighbour.

Aliyev further said that many of the joint investment projects worked on by Azerbaijan and Georgia are important for the wider geography.

He also described the projects as ones that “redraw the transport and energy map of not only the South Caucasus, but also the Eurasian region.”

“The achievements made in the field of transport and communications, newly built railways, ports have created great synergy in both Azerbaijan and Georgia and, in fact, have become an integral part of the Middle Corridor,” he went on to say.

The Middle Corridor, also called the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, is a network of railways and roads that starts in Türkiye and covers Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Central Asia, and reaches China, making it an important effort to revive the ancient Silk Road.

Related TRT Global - Azerbaijan slams France over 'hypocrisy' on South Caucasus tensions

Strengthening ties