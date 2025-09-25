WORLD
Denmark's Aalborg Airport suspends flights after drones spotted in airspace
The incident comes after a similar one at Copenhagen Airport earlier this week, which also prompted suspension in flights.
The disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport / AP Archive
September 25, 2025

Flights at the Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark were suspended after drones were spotted close to the facility, police confirmed.

Arrivals and departures were halted while the situation was investigated.

"Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport, and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further," Nordjyllands Police wrote on X.

Police later said the unidentified drones that were observed in North Jutland were no longer located over the airspace at Aalborg Airport.

The disruption follows a similar incident earlier in the week at Copenhagen Airport, where flights were paused amid drone reports.

Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen later said she "cannot deny" the possibility that the drones spotted there were flown by Russia.

In Norway, the Oslo airport also closed its airspace for three hours on Monday after a drone was seen nearby.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
