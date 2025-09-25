Flights at the Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark were suspended after drones were spotted close to the facility, police confirmed.

Arrivals and departures were halted while the situation was investigated.

"Drones have been observed near Aalborg Airport, and the airspace is closed. The police are present and investigating further," Nordjyllands Police wrote on X.

Police later said the unidentified drones that were observed in North Jutland were no longer located over the airspace at Aalborg Airport.