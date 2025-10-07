WORLD
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
72 people were killed, and nearly 300 were injured in a strong earthquake that hit the region last week.
Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following 6.9 magnitude quake / AP
a day ago

Over 8,000 aftershocks were recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology since a 6.9 magnitude quake hit the Cebu region last week, local media have reported.

A total of 8,298 aftershocks, with strengths ranging from magnitude 1.0 to 5.1, have been recorded since September 30, according to the GMA Network.

Some 72 people died and nearly 40,000 houses were damaged by the strong earthquake that jolted the Philippines' Cebu province last week.

At least 294 people were injured in the powerful earthquake, which caused extensive damage to the local infrastructure.

Cebu has been placed under a state of calamity, with several other localities also following suit. A total of 53 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity.

Over 170,000 people have been affected, with 20,000 displaced by the earthquake.

SOURCE:AA
