The death toll from a powerful earthquake in the central Philippines rose above 50 on Wednesday, with injured patients overwhelming hospitals on the island of Cebu.

The shallow magnitude 6.9 quake struck late Tuesday off the island's northern end near Bogo, a city of 90,000 people, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Injured children cried and adults screamed while receiving treatment on beds laid out beneath blue tents on the driveway of the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo.

They had been wheeled out of the building amid fears of further harm as hundreds of aftershocks rocked the region overnight.

Nearby, hospital workers carried black body bags on stretchers into vans that will take them to local mortuaries, AFP journalists saw.

Up to 60 people are reported killed so far, Office of Civil Defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said.

"We are receiving additional numbers of reported casualties so this thing is very fluid," he told reporters in Manila.

The Bogo hospital listed 53 confirmed deaths, 30 of them from Bogo, and 154 injured.

Richard Guion, his left elbow heavily bandaged, recounted how he and his wife, who had a broken foot, were dug from under the collapsed concrete wall of their home by their 17-year-old son, who had been playing outside with his mobile phone when the quake struck.

"When the cement collapsed, I called out to him," 39-year-old Guion said, adding he was thankful his son ignored his earlier order to go to bed early.

Rescuer Teddy Fontillas, 56, told AFP he had not slept a wink, adding some patients had to be moved to other hospitals because the one in Bogo was already overflowing.

"I'm already struggling but what we are doing is necessary to help our patients," he added.

"Because of the high volume of patients with serious injuries, the medical staff tended to some of them outside the hospital," Cebu provincial Governor Pamela Baricuatro posted on her official Facebook page.