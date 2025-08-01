FBI Director Kash Patel provoked diplomatic discomfort in New Zealand by suggesting the opening of a new office in the capital aims to counter China’s influence, drawing polite dismissals from Wellington and ire from Beijing.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is primarily a domestic law enforcement and intelligence agency of the United States. Its core mission is to enforce federal laws and investigate crimes within the US, including terrorism, cybercrime, corruption, and organised crime.
However, in recent decades, the FBI has expanded its global footprint, with dozens of legal attache offices (called Legats) and suboffices in key cities around the globe, providing coverage for more than 180 countries, territories, and islands.
Patel was in Wellington on Thursday to open the FBI’s first standalone office in New Zealand and to meet senior officials. The arrangement aligns New Zealand with FBI missions in other Five Eyes intelligence-sharing nations, which also include the United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.
The Wellington office will provide a local mission for FBI staff who have operated with oversight from Canberra, Australia, since 2017.
Patel’s China remarks prompted awkward responses. In remarks made in a video published Thursday by the US Embassy, Patel said the office would help counter the influence of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the contested South Pacific Ocean.
New Zealand ministers who met Patel, the highest-ranking Trump administration official to visit New Zealand, quietly dismissed his claims.
A government statement on Thursday emphasised joint efforts against crimes such as online child exploitation and drug smuggling, with no mention of China.
“When we were talking, we never raised that issue,” Foreign Minister Winston said Thursday.
Judith Collins, Minister for the Security Services, said the focus would be on transnational crime.
“I don’t respond to other people’s press releases,” she said when reporters noted Patel had mentioned China, Radio New Zealand reported.
Trade Minister Todd McClay rejected a reporter’s suggestion Friday that Wellington had “celebrated” the office opening.
“Well, I don’t think it was celebrated yesterday,” he said. “I think there was an announcement and it was discussed.”
Small groupings
At a briefing on Friday, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun denounced Patel’s remarks. “China believes that cooperation between countries should not target any third party,” he said.
“Seeking so-called absolute security through forming small groupings under the banner of countering China does not help keep the Asia Pacific and the world at large peaceful and stable.”
New Zealand, the smallest Five Eyes partner, has faced ongoing pressure to align with US stances against China while carefully balancing relations with Beijing — Wellington’s largest trading partner. Analysts said the FBI chief's comments could vex those efforts, although New Zealand has faced such challenges before.
“It’s in New Zealand’s interest to have more law enforcement activities to deal with our shared problems,” said Jason Young, associate professor of international relations at Victoria University of Wellington. “It’s perhaps not in New Zealand’s interest to say we’re doing this to compete with China.”
The FBI expansion comes during fresh Pacific focus Patel’s visit came as the Trump administration has sought to raise global alarm about Beijing’s designs.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in June said China posed an imminent threat and urged Indo-Pacific countries to increase military spending to 5 percent of GDP.