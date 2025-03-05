In a disheartening turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested delaying the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, citing unmet conditions regarding the release of Israeli captives by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



This decision has led to the suspension of critical humanitarian aid to Gaza, worsening an already dire situation for its residents. According to international reports, food and medical supplies have been drastically reduced, leaving many Palestinians in Gaza in desperate need, yet diplomatic negotiations remain at an impasse.



I am one of 100,000 Palestinians displaced in Egypt since last year. Although I’m able to continue pursuing my dental studies here, this political manoeuvring nonetheless deepens my anguish.



The first phase of the ceasefire had kindled a fragile hope—a possibility of returning to our homeland and reuniting with our families. However, the current stalemate extinguishes that hope, prolonging our separation and the uncertainty that shrouds our future.



The reality of exile is an existence marked by relentless longing and the heavy burden of isolation. Each day away from Gaza is a day steeped in memories of a home that now feels achingly distant. The suspension of the ceasefire’s progression not only delays our physical return but also erodes our emotional resilience, as we grapple with the reality that political decisions continue to dictate the rhythms of our lives.



Talking shops



This latest delay has been met with criticism from multiple world leaders. The United Nations has called for an urgent resumption of humanitarian aid, warning that civilians should not be used as bargaining chips in political negotiations.

This week Arab League leaders have met to discuss alternative paths forward, and also condemned Israel’s blockade, urging Western governments to apply pressure on Netanyahu’s administration to move forward with the truce. Yet, as we have seen time and again, these statements hold little weight when it comes to tangible actions that could end our suffering.

While politicians strategise, we remain in limbo, helplessly watching as days, months, and now years of our lives are stolen from us. Families remain fragmented, with loved ones separated by borders and bureaucratic impasses.



The cessation of aid exacerbates the suffering of those still in Gaza, while those of us in displacement confront the despair of prolonged exile. Our aspirations for normalcy, for the simple joy of familial bonds, are continually deferred by geopolitical manoeuvres that regard our lives as mere collateral.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, I allowed myself to dream again. I pictured stepping onto the familiar streets of Gaza, seeing my family’s faces not through the cold filter of a phone screen but in the warmth of real life. I imagined reunions filled with laughter, not hurried, fragmented conversations over unreliable internet connections. But as the political landscape shifts once again, so too does my ability to hope.