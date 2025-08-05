The US Justice Department will launch a grand jury investigation into allegations that senior officials in former president Barack Obama’s administration manipulated intelligence on Russian interference in the 2016 election, a source familiar with the matter said.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly directed federal prosecutors to move forward with legal proceedings, based on claims made by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has alleged the "weaponisation of the US intelligence community."

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment.

Fox News first reported that Bondi personally instructed an unnamed prosecutor to present Justice Department evidence to a grand jury.

If prosecutors pursue a criminal case, the jury could consider indictments.