The candidate of the dismissed president of the Bosnian Serb statelet, Milorad Dodik's party, has won a snap vote to replace him, official preliminary results showed.

Sinisa Karan won 50.89 percent of the vote compared with 47.81 percent for his main rival Branko Blanusa, according to the results released by the central electoral commission.

They were based on votes counted from nearly 93 percent of the polling stations.