EUROPE
1 min read
Candidate of banned Bosnian Serb leader wins snap presidential vote — preliminary results
Sinisa Karan wins 50.89% of the votes, while Branko Blanusa wins 47.81%, according to preliminary results.
Candidate of banned Bosnian Serb leader wins snap presidential vote — preliminary results
Sinisa Karan speaks at a press conference in Banja Luka / Reuters
November 24, 2025

The candidate of the dismissed president of the Bosnian Serb statelet, Milorad Dodik's party, has won a snap vote to replace him, official preliminary results showed.

Sinisa Karan won 50.89 percent of the vote compared with 47.81 percent for his main rival Branko Blanusa, according to the results released by the central electoral commission.

They were based on votes counted from nearly 93 percent of the polling stations.

RECOMMENDED

In December 2023, Dodik was sentenced to one year in prison and a six-year political ban, which the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina commuted to a fine.

Then, Bosnia's Central Election Commission unanimously removed Dodik from his position as the RS president.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance