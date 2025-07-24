A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, upholding a lower-court decision that blocked the policy from taking effect across the United States.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that Trump’s executive order—aimed at ending automatic citizenship for children born on US soil to noncitizen parents—violated the Constitution.

The decision aligns with a previous ruling by a federal judge in New Hampshire, who also found the order unlawful and issued a nationwide injunction.

The case could now be headed to the Supreme Court, which has not weighed in directly on the issue in decades.

Birthright citizenship is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, which states that "all persons born or naturalised in the United States…are citizens of the United States."

Trump had argued that the provision was being misinterpreted, and sought to end automatic citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants through executive action.

Legal scholars and civil rights advocates widely condemned the order as unconstitutional from the outset, warning it would face serious legal hurdles.

The appeals court ruling adds to a growing list of judicial setbacks for Trump’s immigration agenda.