Cricketing fans are gearing up for the ICC Champions Trophy, a quadrennial cricket tournament set to take place in February. The event was originally slated to be held entirely in Pakistan, but India's refusal to send its cricket team there for "security" reasons may result in a hybrid arrangement.

The strife is representative of India-Pakistan relations, which remain deeply fractured going into 2025.

Both sides harbour suspicions over the other's role in promoting state-sponsored terrorism, while Islamabad continues to express anger over India's "unilateral claims" in India-administered Kashmir, which is now entering its sixth year.

Compounding tensions is the absence of bilateral dialogue between the two political leaderships. Even multilateral events such as the 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad, which was attended by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanian Jaishankar, have not yielded any breakthrough for peace.

Amid the apparent lack of political rapprochement or dialogue between the two sides, the United States has suggested turning to "sports diplomacy" to diffuse tensions. Washington said sports is an important avenue to foster people-to-people linkages, and could connect masses on both sides of the border.

But would this work for India and Pakistan? Let's examine the facts

More potential than promise

Both countries are sports-mad nations. Thousands of people tune in whenever their countries compete in international competitions such as hockey. However, in terms of viewership, fan following and mass appeal, cricket remains the most popular sport.

The bat and ball game passed on to generations of Indians and Pakistanis from the British empire in the subcontinent is religiously followed by billions of fans. An India Pakistan fixture in the Cricket World Cup, Champions Trophy or bilateral series also generates billions of dollars in revenue for broadcasting rights and is often complemented with greater public engagement such as fan interactions and hospitality from the host country.

History suggests that when one side tours the other for a tournament, it can bring people closer. That was the case in 2004 when India toured Pakistan for a bilateral cricket series.

Back then, Pakistan was ruled by military dictator Pervez Musharraf, who India accused of being responsible for the Kargil war between the two countries in 1999. Nevertheless, the tour took place five years after Kargil, and was characterised by a large influx of India fans entering Pakistan, with many experiencing heartwarming responses from their Pakistani hosts.

The camaraderie on show has been pointed out by Indian sports journalist Sambit Bal, who speaks of fans painting each other's flags on their faces, cheering for both teams during matches and Indian fans witnessing how Pakistani taxi drivers and the common public extended their hands in friendship, leaving issues such as Kashmir in the backburner.

Media on both sides cover sporting events with great enthusiasm. Coverage helps fuel nationalism and a sense that India-Pakistan fixtures are the mother of all cricketing rivalries.

The 2004 tour also became the catalyst for further visits to India by the Pakistani cricket team and vice versa, with the 2007 tour by Pakistan resulting in similar cultural exchanges, hospitality and people to people contacts.

But sports can only do so much.

Politics and spoilers