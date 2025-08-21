US
Texas House approves GOP-backed congressional maps, paving way for 5 more Republican seats
Republicans push mid-decade redistricting at Trump’s urging as Democrats vow legal challenge, warning maps weaken minority representation.
Texas state Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston, speaks as he stands with fellow Democrats during debate over a redrawn U.S. congressional map in Texas / AP
August 21, 2025

The Texas House has approved new congressional maps that would give Republicans as many as five additional winnable seats, advancing a partisan gerrymander that has drawn weeks of protests from Democrats and intensified a national battle over redistricting.

The maps were approved on an 88-52 party-line vote at the urging of President Donald Trump, who pushed for the extraordinary mid-decade redraw to bolster GOP chances in the 2026 midterms.

The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled state Senate and must be signed by Governor Greg Abbott before taking effect.

Democrats tried to stall the measure by fleeing the state earlier this month, delaying the vote by two weeks.

Upon returning, they were placed under round-the-clock police monitoring to ensure their attendance.

Republicans defended the move as a straightforward effort to secure political advantage.

"The underlying goal of this plan is straightforward: improve Republican political performance," said State Rep. Todd Hunter, who authored the maps.

"Republicans like it, and Democrats do not."

Manipulation of democracy

Democrats blasted the effort as a manipulation of democracy.

"In a democracy, people choose their representatives. This bill flips that on its head," said Rep. Chris Turner.

Rep. John H. Bucy called it "Donald Trump’s map," accusing Republicans of manufacturing new seats to protect Trump’s agenda.

The new maps are expected to trigger Democratic efforts in California, where lawmakers are preparing to revise the state’s House map to create five new Democratic-leaning districts.

That plan, unlike Texas’s, would require voter approval in November.

The battle underscores how redistricting has become a weapon in the fight for control of the US House, where Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority. Trump has also pressed GOP leaders in Indiana, Missouri and Ohio to explore redrawing maps, while Democrats weigh reopening maps in Maryland and New York.

In Texas, Democrats said the GOP plan could weaken minority representation.

Rep. Ron Reynolds warned colleagues that history would judge them harshly for backing what he called "this racial gerrymander."

Republicans countered that the map actually increases majority-minority districts, though critics argue it dilutes Black representation.

House Republicans used a parliamentary maneuver to ensure no further votes were required after Senate passage.

Debate lasted more than eight hours, with chamber doors locked until final approval.

Democrats vowed to challenge the maps in court, pointing to a history of Texas redistricting plans being struck down for violating the Voting Rights Act.

