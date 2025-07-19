The spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community has called for urgent Arab and Turkish mediation to end the violence in Syria’s southern Sweida province and prevent the country from descending into further division.

Sheikh Sami Abil-Mona told Anadolu agency that only a comprehensive Syrian-led dialogue, backed by firm regional guarantees, can prevent bloodshed and ensure long-term stability.

"Dialogue is the only viable path to avoid further bloodshed and division in Sweida and Syria at large," he said, warning that local ceasefire agreements will remain fragile without solid support from regional powers.

"The recent agreement reached in Sweida was a step forward," he added, "but its implementation requires Arab and Turkish guarantees, as there is deep mistrust between the state and local factions."

Clashes erupted on June 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida, escalating into deadly attacks on regime forces by Druze fighters.

A brief ceasefire collapsed, followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military infrastructure.

Abil-Mona warned of the risk of sectarian spillover into Lebanon.

"There are troubling movements aimed at transferring this sedition into Lebanon," he said.

"That raises serious fears about destabilising our internal balance."