Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday led illegal settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem under protection from Israeli police, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa said.

Illegal settlers, led by Ben-Gvir, entered the mosque’s courtyards, carried out provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals coinciding with the second day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli authorities imposed strict measures around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and its gates, deploying large reinforcements of police and security forces to secure the settlers’ incursions.