It has been two years since Hamas’s October 7 blitz in response to what it said were near-daily Israeli attacks on Al Aqsa Mosque, illegal settler violence in the occupied West Bank and to put Palestine's question "back on the table."

The blitz and the Israeli military's haphazard response, coupled with its controversial Hannibal Directive, led to the deaths of some 1,200 people, many of whom were Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Subsequently, an unrelenting Israeli genocide transformed Gaza — besieged by Israel from land, sea and air since 2005 — into a devastating landscape, witnessed by a shocked global audience.

The besieged enclave lies in ruins, its infrastructure shattered and civilian life all but destroyed. Hospitals, schools, and water systems are shattered.

Officially, Israel has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children. The actual death toll is presumed to be much higher.

International Court of Justice, the principal judicial body of the United Nations, found it plausible that Israel's acts could amount to genocide, while the International Association of Genocide Scholars, the world's leading body of genocide scholars, has formally declared that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

A recent UN report also confirmed that Israel was committing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court has already issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister.

Six vetos to shield Israel

Throughout the catastrophe that has befallen Palestinians, the US has stood behind Israel.

Critics argue that while officials in Washington often express concern about the situation in Gaza, those words have not translated into limits on the supply of arms to Tel Aviv.

At the UN Security Council, the US has used its veto six times since October 2023 to block resolutions aimed at ending Israel's genocide in Gaza or guaranteeing humanitarian access in Gaza.

The latest veto came in September 2025, when Washington rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire. Each veto has led to criticism that Israel is being shielded from global accountability.

This diplomatic shield has helped, observers note, to normalise Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's onslaught in Gaza. His policy has involved heavy urban warfare, mass expulsions, and the flattening of entire neighbourhoods.

Since October 2023, American military assistance to Israel has totalled at least $21 billion. The funding has covered munitions, artillery shells, and missile defence systems that have sustained the genocide.

Last year, Washington approved a massive arms deal including advanced fighter jets and precision-guided bombs, on top of the annual $3.8 billion package guaranteed under long-term agreements.

During this time, food shortages have affected all of Gaza's over 2 million residents, with nearly half the population at risk of famine and malnutrition.

As hospitals struggle with critical shortages of blood, insulin, and medical supplies, leaving the injured without care, the scale of the tragedy almost blinds one to the events of the past two years.

Flow of arms continued

In late January 2024, five-year-old Hind Rajab was killed in Gaza City after Israeli forces fired hundreds of bullets on her family's car. She had pleaded for help over the phone to the Red Crescent, trapped beside the bodies of her relatives. Rescuers sent to find her were also found killed.

UN experts called the incident a potential war crime, emblematic of the wider pattern of civilian targeting by Israel.

Just weeks later, on February 29, Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd gathered around aid trucks in northern Gaza, killing at least 118 people, with more than 760 were wounded.

The UN called it a massacre and linked it to Israel's use of starvation as a weapon of war.