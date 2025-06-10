Uzbekistan will become a member of the New Development Bank (NDB) within BRICS, according to a statement from the country's presidential office.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Dilma Rousseff, chair of the NDB, who was in Uzbekistan to attend an event in Tashkent.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the bank, noting their satisfaction with the bank's board of directors' approval in principle of Uzbekistan's membership in the NDB in the coming period and the creation of a total of $5 billion in joint projects for Uzbekistan in the first stage, as part of the implementation of the agreements reached at last year's BRICS summit, the statement said.