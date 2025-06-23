Türkiye and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) have signed an agreement to establish a UNRWA office in the country, according to the agency.

The agreement, signed on Monday on the sidelines of the 51st Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul, "marks a milestone in the relationship between the agency and Türkiye and bears testimony to the country’s political and financial support to UNRWA," it said.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the agency, welcomed the move, calling it a "strategic decision" that would help expand the agency's political and financial support base.

“This new office will enable UNRWA to diversify and expand its political and financial support base,” Lazzarini said.

“I also commend the Turkish government for increasing its humanitarian assistance to UNRWA during the war, using a combination of funding to support lifesaving operations and wheat flour to the people of Gaza.”