Kuwait reopens doors to Pakistani visa applications after 19-year ban
Pakistani ambassador says community members have started receiving approvals.
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistani passport being checked at the Pakistan-India border earlier this month. This week Kuwait lifted a 19-year ban on Pakistani citizens applying for visas. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

After two decades, Kuwait has lifted its visa ban on Pakistani citizens, reported Geo TV on Monday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis’ Focal Person Mustafa Malik, Kuwait’s government had resumed issuing work, family, visit, tourist, and commercial visas to Pakistanis.

“It will provide thousands of people with opportunities for employment, business, and tourism in Kuwait,” Malik said, adding that all visas can be obtained through the online platform.

According to Geo TV, Malik shared that an annual job quota would be allocated for Pakistanis in Italy, adding that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had also been signed with Italy.

"Arab countries are also keen to employ skilled workers from Pakistan,” the focal person said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait, Dr Zaffar Iqbal, announced plans to bring 1,200 Pakistani nurses to Kuwait soon to support the country’s healthcare sector.

According to a Kuwaiti newspaper, Arab Times, Iqbal said that an initial group of 125 nurses was scheduled to arrive in Kuwait last week. However, their arrival was delayed due to housing-related issues.

He explained that special teams were working to resolve the issue.

Iqbal also announced a significant development in visa facilitation, saying that he was pleased to confirm that Kuwaiti authorities had resumed issuing a wide range of visas to Pakistani nationals, including work, family visit, dependent, tourist, and commercial visas—starting this May.

He said that community members had already started receiving approvals, and added that both countries were in the process of finalising a new labour MoU as well.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
