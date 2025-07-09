US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Moscow and Beijing during private fundraising events last year to ‘deter’ Russia and China from attacking Ukraine and Taiwan, according to leaked audio obtained by CNN.

The remarks reportedly came during closed-door donor gatherings held in New York and Florida as part of Trump’s 2024 election campaign.

In the recordings, Trump said he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against ‘invading’ Ukraine by threatening to destroy Moscow.

“I told Putin, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I will bomb Moscow flat. I have no choice,’” Trump is heard saying. “He didn’t believe me, but I think he believed me about 10 percent.”

Trump also claimed to have issued a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping, threatening Beijing over any move on Taiwan.

“I told him, ‘If you attack Taiwan, we will bomb Beijing.’ He thought I was crazy. But we didn’t have any problems,” Trump said.

‘Gaza, Ukraine wars wouldn’t happen under me’