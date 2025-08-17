Three people were killed and eight others wounded when "multiple gunmen" opened fire inside a New York City restaurant in Brooklyn early Sunday as the venue was closing.

At a press briefing, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said police responded to reports of a shooting at the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights just before 3:30 a.m. local time.

The victims who died were identified as three men, aged 27, 35, and another whose age has not yet been determined.

Eight others who were injured were taken to nearby hospitals, though authorities did not provide details on their conditions.

