CULTURE
2 min read
Algeria replaces French with Arabic, English in official communications
Algerian Football Federation instructs associations to use Arabic as soon as possible in all its correspondence.
Algeria replaces French with Arabic, English in official communications
The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year. / AP
May 8, 2025

Algerian institutions are officially abandoning French in favour of Arabic and English in their official and administrative documents and communications amid rising tensions with France.

In a statement on Thursday, the country's football federation said that it has instructed all its affiliated associations to "Arabise" their activities, correspondences, and communications.

The federation revealed an official letter dated May 7, signed by its Secretary-General Nazir Poznad, mandating to "Arabise" the minutes and reports of the disciplinary committees, referee appointments, and appeals committee, and to use Arabic as soon as possible in all correspondence with various bodies and partners.

The statement noted that the "Arabisation" will be fully implemented by the upcoming 2025-2026 sports season.

‘The right decision’

The move coincides with Algeria’s decision to switch the language of medical studies in universities from French to English, starting next academic year.

Recommended

Last month, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune endorsed this shift, describing the transition from French to English in medical education as "the right decision."

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said earlier that Algeria's desire to relinquish the French language in favour of English in schools is one reason for the ongoing crisis.

Analysts believe that Algeria has gradually started the process of abandoning French as of 2019.

Explore
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Royal Ballet and Opera staff oppose future shows in Israel, support Palestinian flag protest