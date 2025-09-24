The FBI is investigating the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility as targeted violence, after anti-ICE messages were found near the suspected gunman.
"The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence," Special Agent Joseph Rothrock, head of the Dallas Field Office, told reporters.
He said bullets recovered near the suspect contained anti-ICE messages.
Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to local broadcaster WFAA.
Police responded to the ICE detention facility near Interstate 35E.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the individual fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot."
Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers found four people shot, with two deceased, including the shooter.
"The DPD quickly was able to locate the shooter, who was deceased," he said.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that "the shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Earlier, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News there were three known fatalities, believed to be detainees rather than law enforcement officers.
Several others were critically injured. Rothrock confirmed that "no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack."
Dallas Police said the suspect opened fire from an adjacent building, according to a preliminary investigation.
"This is an active investigation. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.
The shooting comes amid intensified ICE operations under US President Donald Trump’s administration.
DHS said Tuesday that more than 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the US since January 20, including about 1.6 million voluntary departures and over 400,000 deportations.
ICE operations target both undocumented migrants and individuals with criminal records.
Immigration advocates, however, say Trump pledged to focus on criminals and gang members but instead has targeted longtime residents without legal status, including many with families and jobs.
They also accuse ICE of unlawful detentions carried out by masked agents who refused to provide identification.