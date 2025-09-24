US
2 min read
FBI probes Dallas ICE office shooting as targeted violence
Officials say anti-ICE messages found near suspected gunman, at least two dead including shooter.
FBI probes Dallas ICE office shooting as targeted violence
DHS: A person fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot." / AP
September 24, 2025

The FBI is investigating the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility as targeted violence, after anti-ICE messages were found near the suspected gunman.

"The FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence," Special Agent Joseph Rothrock, head of the Dallas Field Office, told reporters.

He said bullets recovered near the suspect contained anti-ICE messages.

Sources identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, according to local broadcaster WFAA.

Police responded to the ICE detention facility near Interstate 35E.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the individual fired "indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot."

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said officers found four people shot, with two deceased, including the shooter.

"The DPD quickly was able to locate the shooter, who was deceased," he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on X that "the shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Recommended

Earlier, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News there were three known fatalities, believed to be detainees rather than law enforcement officers.

Several others were critically injured. Rothrock confirmed that "no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack."

Dallas Police said the suspect opened fire from an adjacent building, according to a preliminary investigation.

"This is an active investigation. There’s still a lot of unanswered questions," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

The shooting comes amid intensified ICE operations under US President Donald Trump’s administration.

DHS said Tuesday that more than 2 million undocumented immigrants have left the US since January 20, including about 1.6 million voluntary departures and over 400,000 deportations.

ICE operations target both undocumented migrants and individuals with criminal records.

Immigration advocates, however, say Trump pledged to focus on criminals and gang members but instead has targeted longtime residents without legal status, including many with families and jobs.

They also accuse ICE of unlawful detentions carried out by masked agents who refused to provide identification.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Guterres warns G20 on runaway militarism as US vows to reset forum
By Sadiq S Bhat
White House asks for mass firing plans ahead of possible shutdown
US federal jury convicts man of attempting to assassinate Trump during 2024 election campaign
Seven punchlines and a roast: Trump brings New York swagger to UNGA80
By Sadiq S Bhat
Full impact of US tariff shock yet to come despite resilient global growth, OECD warns
Trump designates Antifa as a 'domestic terrorist organisation'
Trump to denounce Palestinian recognitions by US allies at UN
$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': Erdogan
Indian IT stocks hit by US H-1B visa crackdown, but clarifications ease initial fears
US hits another 'narcotrafficking' vessel, three killed, Trump confirms
Venezuela demands UN action over deadly US boat attacks
Erdogan hopes White House meeting with Trump will contribute to resolving regional conflicts
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding
US again vetoes UNSC's Gaza truce call as Israel disregards Palestine occupation deadline