Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Agreements include investments in clean energy, petrochemicals and aviation fuel; leaders also voice support for Palestine and Syria’s sovereignty.
The Saudi Crown Prince, Indonesia’s President Hold Talks, Co-Chair First Coordination Council Meeting. / User Upload
July 2, 2025

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia have signed investment agreements and memorandums of understanding valued at around $27 billion during an official visit to the Kingdom by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday by the Saudi Press Agency.

The deals, signed between private-sector entities from both countries, span several sectors, including clean energy, petrochemical industries and aviation fuel services.

Collaboration on regional issues

In their joint statement, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia also reaffirmed their support for the Palestinian cause and expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Both countries condemned Israel's use of starvation and blockades against civilians, rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, and reiterated their backing for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s military genocide in Gaza has continued since October 2023.

More than 57,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children.

On Syria, the statement underscored the importance of respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Both nations rejected foreign interference and condemned repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

They also welcomed the lifting of Western sanctions on Syria, calling it a step toward reconstruction and the return of refugees.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
