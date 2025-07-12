WAR ON GAZA
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
Around 1.25 million people in Gaza are enduring catastrophic hunger, while 96 percent of the population, including over 1 million children, suffer from acute food insecurity.
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid hunger crisis. / Reuters
July 12, 2025

At least 67 children have died of hunger in Gaza since October 2023 as Israel’s total blockade of the territory enters its 103rd consecutive day, the Government Media Office in Gaza said.

The office, in a statement Saturday, warned that the number could rise dramatically, with more than 650,000 children aged under 5 now facing severe and life-threatening malnutrition in the coming weeks due to the continued denial of food, medicine, and fuel.

“Starvation is now killing what bombs have not,” the office stated, describing the ongoing siege as one of the “most extreme forms of collective punishment in modern history.

The media office said “dozens of additional deaths had been recorded in just the past three days alone, as Israeli forces continue to block the entry of flour, infant formula, and vital nutritional and medical supplies.”

‘Matter of life or death’

It accused Israel of deliberately pursuing a policy of mass starvation.

As of now, around 1.25 million people in Gaza are enduring catastrophic hunger, while 96 percent of the population, including over 1 million children, suffer from acute food insecurity, the office said.

It held Israel fully responsible for a “systematic and organised starvation campaign” and placed legal and moral blame on its international backers for their support or silence.

“We are sounding the alarm: this is a mass death sentence unfolding before the eyes of the world,” the office said.

“Immediate international intervention is not optional; it’s a matter of life or death.”


SOURCE:AA
