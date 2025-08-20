US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused Israel of having “incredible influence and control” on nearly all members of Congress, exposing pro-Israel lobby trips for American lawmakers to visit Israel.

In an interview on The Megyn Kelly Show on Tuesday, Greene said no other country enjoys the level of political leverage in the US as Israel.

“Israel is the only country I know of that has some sort of incredible influence and control over nearly every single one of my colleagues,” she said.

Her comments came as Kelly described receiving repeated invitations and pressure to travel to Israel.

“I have had multiple, multiple reach outs to me, both from friends and from connected people in DC, begging me to go to Israel with them. And I have said no every time,” Kelly said, adding that the outreach had intensified in recent months in light of her criticism of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Greene argued that activities by the pro-Israel American lobby, the Israel Political Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, amount to foreign lobbying without accountability.

“AIPAC argues, oh, but we're Americans. Yes, they are Americans, but they are coming to Congress and to the federal government asking on behalf of the country of Israel,” she said.

Unlike other foreign-linked groups, she noted that AIPAC is not required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The lawmaker from the state of Georgia also highlighted congressional trips to Israel, calling them a deliberate strategy to cultivate loyalty among new legislators.