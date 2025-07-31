US President Donald Trump warned Canada early Thursday that a trade deal would be "very hard" after Ottawa announced its backing for Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that the country would recognise Palestine as a state in September amid the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in Gaza.