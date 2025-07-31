WORLD
1 min read
Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance
US president's remarks come after Premier Carney announced Canada would recognize Palestinian state in September
Trump says trade deal with Canada 'very hard' over Palestine stance
Illustration shows 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada flag and word "Tariffs\ / Reuters
July 31, 2025

US President Donald Trump warned Canada early Thursday that a trade deal would be "very hard" after Ottawa announced its backing for Palestinian statehood.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Wednesday that the country would recognise Palestine as a state in September amid the "intolerable" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Recommended

"Canada intends to recognise the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2025," Carney said during a news conference in Ottawa after chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps